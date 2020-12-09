VIDEO SPECIAL: The tech trends to watch in 2021

The continued evolution of contactless technology and solutions that make operations simpler for businesses will drive demand in 2021.

In part 2 of our webinar special, in partnership with Bizzon, our panel, Scott Harper, COO at Malmaison, Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western and Nicola Rhone, chief commercial officer at Great National Hotels, join tech expert Dominic Child from Bizzon, discuss how technology can transform the way hotel restaurants sell in 2021.

Here they look at the main tech trends emerging as we head in 2021 and what they will be focusing on the streamline services next year.

