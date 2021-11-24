Village Hotels partners with remote working app

Village Hotels has partnered with Swurf, a new venue sourcing app that connects remote workers with welcoming spaces to work in.

Initially, the app will connect its subscribers to 21 Village Hotels across the UK, including Newcastle, Southampton and other locations.

App users will be able to locate, book and access discounts from approved host venues that welcome remote workers.

The app aims to encourage the use of hospitality venues (including hotels, bars and restaurants) as remote working environments in order to help the hospitality industry’s recovery, as well as improve the mental health of employees who have been working from home for long periods of time and may be experiencing feelings of isolation or disconnection.

Swurf was founded by Nikki Gibson, who has more than 20 years experience working in the events and hospitality sector. Gibson commented: “We believe our innovative app is a real game-changer for the hospitality sector and what better business to partner with than Village Hotels. We know our subscribers will really welcome the vibrant remote working environment and professional facilities the hotel chain has to offer.

“Swurf is still in its infancy but is rapidly expanding across the UK as new subscribers and host venues come on board daily. Welcoming Village Hotels to the app provides a clear blueprint for other hospitality venues across the UK, that struggle to utilise and maximise revenue opportunities within its remote working spaces.”

Jamie Hunter, VWorks Business Ambassador for Village Hotels, added: “Swurf’s entire ethos and aim to connect a growing community of entrepreneurs, freelancers, home and remote workers with hospitality venues like ourselves, makes them the perfect partner.

“Through our VWORKs initiative, we’ve invested heavily in transforming our venues into a really attractive alternative to home working. With more businesses needing greater workplace flexibility for their employees, our hotels are tailored to provide hot desks and private meeting pods through to collaborative presentation facilities. This is underpinned by the unique business community we’ve been able to create at every location via regular networking events and seminars.”