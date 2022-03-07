The Retreat at Elcot Park names General Manager ahead of April opening

The Signet Collection has announced the appointment of Vincent Freulon as General Manager of its second hotel, The Retreat at Elcot Park.

Born in Le Mans, Freulon first developed a passion for wine and hospitality by his father at a vineyard in the south of France.

After attending catering college, he moved to England to undertake various hospitality roles at renowned sporting establishments such as the Royal Windsor Racecourse, Hampshire Cricket Club and the Arena Racing Club.

Story continues below Advertisement

Most notably, he was the Catering and Operations Manager at Chelsea F.C. where he was responsible for overseeing the successful launch of three stadiums.

In his new role, Freulon will lead the opening of The Retreat which is housed in Grade-II listed 18th century building and will comprise 55 individually styled guest rooms, alongside two restaurants, an outdoor infinity pool, Health Club, tennis courts, croquet lawn and landscaped gardens.

Hector Ross, Managing Partner, commented: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming Vincent Freulon to helm the team at our second property, The Retreat at Elcot Park. Vincent is an accomplished and dynamic leader who has a proven track record in hospitality. His previous experience, coupled with his dedication and passion, brings an exciting perspective to The Retreat, and he will be a valuable asset to ensure it follows in the footsteps of The Mitre’s success.”

Vincent added: “It is a privilege to be leading the team at this very special historical hotel. Having followed it closely, I have been a big admirer of The Mitre’s unique style and impeccable service and look forward to bringing this to The Retreat, alongside outstanding locally sourced cuisine, and a vast array of countryside activities. For me, The Retreat has all the ingredients of the perfect country house hotel, and I can’t wait to put it on the map as a destination in its own right.”