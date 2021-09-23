Vine Hotels bolsters senior leadership team with recruitment of three GMs

Vine Hotels has bolstered its senior leadership team with the recruitment of three new general managers.

Ian Davies joins the company from St. Mellion International Resort as the general manager of The Dartmouth Hotel and Spa, with the directive to oversee the operations and development of the hotel, spa, and golf resort.

Jane Haselden takes the reins at Best Western Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham, south Manchester, and brings a wealth of senior management experience, including working in the role of general manager at Aspen Hotels, Holiday Inn, and Starboard Hotels.

Having previously held similar roles at InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Mercure Hotels, Hilton Hotels and independent properties, Daniel Rich will be taking charge of the team at Doubletree by Hilton Sheffield Park hotel.

Since 1st June, the company has increased its head count by 197 staff.

As well as filling the three senior roles, Vine Hotels has invested in its sales and marketing team with the appointments of Rachael Ferrand as central sales manager, Scarlett Dodsworth as sales manager, and Michael Winstanley as sales manager at the Doubletree by Hilton Sheffield Park hotel.

Vine Hotels has also rapidly grown in the past 12 months, most recently taking over the management of The Old Rectory in Handsworth and with the acquisition of Bredbury Hall Hotel in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Earlier in 2020, the group also acquired The Charlecote Pheasant, a 70-bedroom hotel in the heart of Warwickshire.

Vine Hotels chief executive, Garin Davies: “Over the past twelve months we have invested heavily in our workforce and thanks to the three new hotels, we have recruited nearly 200 staff members whilst also retaining much of the existing teams in our newly acquired properties. We have also invested in our sales team to ensure that these hotels operate at maximum capacity and profitability.

“We have grown significantly in recent years and that is just the start of our ambitious expansion plans for the future, as we continue to seek out suitable properties to strengthen and grow our portfolio of quality and service-led venues.”