Vine Hotels makes fourth acquisition in 12 months with addition of The Old Rectory out of liquidation

Vine Hotels has taken over The Old Rectory in Handsworth, marking its fourth acquisition in one year.

The UK-based development company now plans to reopen the venue, which went into voluntary liquidation earlier this year when the independent charity running it fell into financial trouble.

The Old Rectory is the fourth property in a year to join the Vine Hotels portfolio of owned and managed venues, such as recent additions the Charlecote Pheasant, Stratford, Bredbury Hall, Stockport, and The Dartmouth Hotel and Spa, Dartmouth.

The Grade-II listed building near Sheffield comprises the main hall, two further Georgian period rooms, The Orgreave and The Ballifield, which can cater for up to 60 guests and 20 guests respectively.

The acquisition announcement comes off the back of the recent purchase of Bredbury Hall in Cheshire by Vine Hotels, as it continues to grow its group of owned, leased, and managed hotels and event venues.

Vine Hotels CEO Garin Davies said: “The Old Rectory is a delightful period property that has huge potential to grow as one of Sheffield’s premium wedding and event destinations. We will bring our expertise in venue management and operations to The Old Rectory and restore it to the thriving venue we know it can be.”

Father Keith, Rector of St Mary the Virgin, Handsworth said: “We were delighted to agree terms for Vine Hotels to take over the management of The Old Rectory. Not only were we impressed by the company’s credentials in hotel and venue management, but we were drawn to their personal approach demonstrated in how sensitively they have managed similar properties. “

Vine Hotels is owned by former director general of the BBC Greg Dyke and chief executive Garin Davies, former divisional director of BDL Management and main board director of Best Western GB.

The group also includes the Best Western Cresta Court, Altrincham, the Mercure Southampton Centre Dolphin Hotel, Southampton and five properties in Sheffield.