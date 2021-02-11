Vines Hotels bolsters portfolio with addition of The Dartmouth Hotel

Best Western The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa in Devon has joined the Vine Hotels portfolio this month.

The hotel, situated in 200 acres in South Devon, comprises 35 bedrooms, seven self-catering lodges, a nine-hole and 18-hole golf course, plus the Dartmouth Spa and Bar and Bistro and is owned by Greg Dyke.

The Dartmouth Hotel is also home to two event spaces, with weddings, functions and conferences a side of the business the company will now look to grow.

Vine Hotels adds the Best Western The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa to its growing portfolio of hotels and venues under a management contract with owners.

The group also includes five properties in Sheffield, the Best Western Cresta Court hotel in Altrincham, The Charlecote Pheasant in Stratford and the Mercure Dolphin Southampton Centre hotel.

Dyke is the majority owner of Dartmouth Hotel, Golf & Spa as well as Vine Hotels, and this announcement represents a further strategic positioning of these two companies.

Vine Hotels chief executive Garin Davies commented: “The Dartmouth Hotel is an exceptional property with immense potential. Set in a beautiful rural location near to Dartmouth, the venue offers a blend of high-quality leisure facilities with two golf courses and a luxury spa. It is also an established and popular wedding a local private events venue, which we will encourage.

“The UK staycation market has been an important sector for the Hotel, and I believe that with the investment of our sales and marketing support, the property will be in a prime position to further capitalise on this next year.”