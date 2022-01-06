Virgin Hotel Edinburgh marks first UK site for brand

Virgin Hotels has confirmed it will open two new hotels in Scotland in 2022, Virgin Hotel Edinburgh and Virgin Hotel Glasgow, marking the brand’s first locations outside of the US and first openings in the UK.

The hotels will open in Edinburgh and Glasgow with Virgin Hotels promising that both sites will “reflect the personality of each city and encompass the best of local cuisines, culture and people.”

The first to launch will be Virgin Hotel Edinburgh, which is slated to open its doors in spring 2022.

The hotel will be located in the landmark India Buildings in Edinburgh’s Old Town, close to The Royal Mile.

The new hotel will feature 225 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites, as well as multiple dining and drinking outlets, including its trademark Commons Club, which is a staple of each Virgin Hotels site and which the brand bills as its “iconic cultural hub”.

The team will redesign the original building, working to preserve its notable elements while adding a sense of style and sophistication.

The property promises a striking mix of old and new to fully capture the uniqueness of the popular city of Edinburgh.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group commented: “Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled to be able to say it will be the home of the first Virgin Hotel in the UK and across Europe.”

Virgin Hotel Edinburgh will be completed in partnership with owner Flemyn and asset managed by Siggis Capital.

The second Scottish location for Virgin Hotels will also open in spring 2022 and will be located in Glasgow.

The 242-bedroom property will comprise a mixture of Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites, as well as a coffee shop and ample meeting and events space.

Room rates have yet to be confirmed.