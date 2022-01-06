Virgin Hotel Glasgow, second UK site for brand, to launch in spring 2022

Hot on the heels of news of its first UK site in Edinburgh, Virgin Hotels has confirmed it will open a second site in Scotland, with the launch of Virgin Hotel Glasgow in late spring 2022.

The brand, which previously only operated in the US, will open its second Scottish hotel at 236-246 Clyde Street, a prime City Centre position.

The 242-bedroom property will feature a mix of Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites, as well as meeting and event space and multiple dining and drinking outlets.

F&B options at the hotel will include Virgin Hotel’s signature culinary experience, Commons Club, which it bills as “a restaurant, bar and modern social club where guests can both work and play during their time at the hotel.”

Guests can also take a breather at the hotel’s Funny Library Coffee Shop, which features an assortment of funny books and games designed to keep guests entertained during their stay.

The panoramic river views are set to be a highlight of this location, as Virgin Hotel Glasgow overlooks the River Clyde in the heart of Glasgow’s shopping area, making it a handy base to explore the city.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, commented: “Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is from Glasgow.

“Since launching the first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand amongst many, always ensuring that all offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travellers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same.”

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels, added: “We are thrilled to announce this exciting development in the vibrant city of Glasgow.

“Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping and much more – making it the perfect location for the newest hotel.

“Virgin Hotels Glasgow will have all the brand differentiators such as our innovative Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, food and beverage offerings and entertainment.

“We look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to enjoy our distinctive lifestyle experience.”