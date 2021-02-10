VisitBritain extends ‘We’re Good to Go’ scheme to drive domestic bookings

VisitBritain has extended the duration of the ‘We’re Good to Go’ industry standard to help drive domestic bookings and the recovery of the hospitality industry.

The programme, which is run in partnership with VisitScotland, Visit Wales and Tourism Northern Ireland, is for businesses across the sector to demonstrate that they are adhering to the respective government and public heath guidance, helping to increase consumer confidence for travel.

The scheme launched in June last year, ahead of the first reopening in July, and more than 43,000 businesses across England have signed up since.

Story continues below Advertisement

Each business must also carry out a Covid risk assessment and show they have required processes in place before being awarded the industry standard and the official ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark to display on their property.

To sign up for the scheme, click HERE