voco St. John’s, Solihull, reopens following refurbishment of event spaces

Solihull hotel voco St. John’s has reopened following a major refurbishment, including a new look for its ample event spaces.

The 201-bed property is the largest conference hotel in Solihull and is home to the Park Suite, a 710 square metre space that can accommodate up to 800 guests at one time.

The suite has undergone a full transformation, alongside a refresh of eight of the hotel’s smaller meeting rooms, within its 1,230 square metres of events space.

With 13 different rooms within the events space, the hotel caters to a variety of business and leisure events of all sizes, from small board meetings, to weddings and conferences of up to 800 guests.

voco St. John’s range of leisure facilities, including a fully equipped You Fit health club with an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and a refurbished gym, are scheduled to reopen from 1 February.

Jane Bowler, General Manager at voco St. John’s, Solihull commented: “We’re delighted to showcase our re-imagined spaces at voco St. John’s, Solihull, offering a warm and inviting place for both hotel guests and our local community.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the world of voco here in Solihull.”

Located in the market town of Solihull, voco St John’s is within walking distance to the town centre and Solihull Train Station, which has direct services to London and Birmingham.

The hotel is just five miles from Birmingham Airport and the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

voco St. John’s guest rooms, lobby, bar and Brasserie, six5one, were fully remodelled in 2019 to bring the interiors in line with the hotel’s new look and feel.

The hotel is managed by Kew Green Hotels, a leading international hotel management company, following the signing of a franchise agreement with CL Capital and IHG Hotels & Resorts.