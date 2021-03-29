Wales’ hospitality businesses need urgent clarity on reopening and ‘vital new cash support’

Hospitality businesses in Wales have called for urgent clarity on reopening and ‘vital new cash support’ with financial assistance due to expire on March 31 and no clear roadmap determined.

Self-catering apartments, holiday parks and hotels with room service only were permitted to reopen at the weekend to those from the same household or support bubble, and the stay at home order lifted to allow unlimited travel in Wales.

However, outdoor hospitality is not being considered for reopening until at ‘least April 23’ and indoor hospitality is expected to be allowed to trade again from May.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reports have said that First Minister Mark Drakeford is due to make an announcement on reopening this week, and will provide clarity to many hospitality business whose survival is hanging by a thread.

UKHospitality Cymru executive director David Chapman said: “Our businesses see retail and other areas opening up while they are frustrated and fearful for their existence. Existing support runs out in five days and they are hanging on by their fingernails financially.

“We are only asking for a fair and level playing field that offers clarity and financial stability. Local hospitality businesses are ready to go with full guidelines containing a set of mitigations that will make them safe and welcoming. We can’t plan to bring people back to work without a clear indication of date and many will be unable to keep people on the payroll without more support.”

“After twelve months of listening to our calls for much needed support, it would be a waste of that sound investment in Welsh jobs to fall short at the final hurdles.”