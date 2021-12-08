WATCH: Expert panel discuss why Guest Apps are a worthwhile investment

Boutique Hotelier’s exclusive Guest Apps panel is now available to watch online.

The session, which you can view below or by clicking HERE, reveals how the use of Guest Apps can reduce costs, improve guest satisfaction and encourage repeat business.

The expert panel was made up of key decision makers from some of the leading Guest Apps on the market, including:

Sharon Smith, sales and business development director, Hop Software

Alisdair Luxmoore, CEO and founder, Vamoos

Alan O’Riordan, VP sales EMEA, Alliants

Andy McNulty, CEO and co-founder, Touch Stay

Below, you can find a brief summary of each company, as well as the best way to contact them for more information.

HopApp

Who are they?

HopApp is a user-friendly and reliable hotel app that equips your guests with everything they need for a safe, enjoyable and memorable stay.

Guests can enjoy a total contactless experience by accessing your services, offers and information via their mobile devices.

Key features include contactless check-in and check out, making direct bookings and managing reservations, viewing information such as welcome messages and places of interest, and ordering food and drink to their room via the HopShop e-commerce feature.

HopApp integrates with ResDiary and is fully customisable and branded with your hotel’s logo, colours and imagery for a seamless user experience.

How to contact:

Email sharonsmith@hopsoftware.com or visit hopsoftware.com

Vamoos

Who are they?

Vamoos delivers a bespoke digital concierge app for boutique hotels which elevates guest experience and drives service. It puts all the information guests need at their fingertips complete with an in-app directory, messaging, notifications, integrated interactive maps and up-selling opportunities. Vamoos also cuts paper, printing and phone system costs.

What sets Vamoos apart is a relentless focus on a visual guest experience – on building guest excitement before, during and after their stay.

Ease of use and being very user intuitive, is another strength of the app. Plus Vamoos is among the few companies that do not charge for content changes on the app.

How to contact:

Email info@vamoos.com or visit vamoos.com

Alliants

Who are they?

Alliants Guest Experience Platform unifies guest communications, recognition, bookings, requests, trip planning and self-service in one secure platform. Our app puts guests in control from the palm of their hand, providing a seamless guest experience as well as the ability to communicate with the hotel on their channel and in their language of choice.

Features include:

Contactless check in/out

Online registration

Mobile key

Guest folio

Hotel directory

Recommendations and request handling

Personalised digital itinerary

Gain critical data insights about guests to enable you to tailor your guest’s experience and maximise the value of every interaction.

How to contact:

Email alan.oriordan@alliants.com or visit alliants.com

Touch Stay

Who are they?

Touch Stay is a digital guidebook that answers your guests’ questions easily and in a way that works for them, before and during their stay.

The results are instant: guests ask fewer questions, which means you spend less time managing them.

It’s a win-win, allowing you to reinvest the time somewhere else, and your guests to feel happier about their experience.

Guidebooks can be completely customised to your brand colours, logo, videos, photos and descriptions. It’s then delivered in a convenient app-like format for your guests to easily find answers to their questions and is used by millions of happy guests a year all over the world.

How to contact:

Email info@touchstay.com or visit touchstay.com