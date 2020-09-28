Company: Watergate Bay Group

The role: Finance controller

Based in North Cornwall the Group comprises of Watergate Bay Hotel, Another Place Hotels and Beach Retreats.

Watergate Bay, situated on the coast in North Cornwall is a 73-bedroom hotel with restaurants, bars and a surf school. Inspired by its location, the hotel has developed an ethos of ‘active relaxation’ which is at the heart of everything we do.

In 2017 the team behind Watergate Bay launched a new collection of hotels, Another Place, with the same relaxed, active and social ethos, the first of which Another Place, The Lake, is located on the shore of Ullswater in the Lake District.

Beach Retreats completes the family of brands and is a fast-growing self-catering agency based in Cornwall.

Our People

We believe happiness can come from the simplest of things. Being with the people that matter, having a moment to relax, feeling fresh air on your face or sharing good food and good conversation.

Working with us means sharing a way of thinking and doing things – an outlook on life and an appetite for growth that drives us all in the same direction. We know that friendship, connection, flexibility, variety and challenge make our jobs mean more, and we’re always listening.

The Role

Reporting to the Finance Director, this role is pivotal in supporting the Group’s strategy and growth. Leading the day to day functions and statutory responsibilities of the Finance Team and supporting in implementing changes and improvements to support the growth of the business.

