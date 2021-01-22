Watergate Bay introduces seven new Beach Lofts in former Jamie Oliver eatery

Watergate Bay in Cornwall has introduced seven new Beach Lofts to its offering, as it converts the building previously occupied by Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant.

Set to open in April 2021, bookings for the new additions went live this week.

The suites, the largest of which is 63 sq mtrs, are situated right on the beach at the front of Watergate Bay and will become the hotel’s ‘best rooms’.

Designed by Cornwall-based Dynargh Design, each Loft will have a slightly different layout to appeal to a wide-ranging audience.

Some will comprise an additional bunk room, while others will have a split-level bedrooms and living space, or Japanese baths in the bedroom. Each one will boast a floor-to-ceiling unbroken view of the ocean.

Watergate Bay Hotel CEO Will Ashworth says: “The beach lofts will become our best rooms. They are sized very generously and the interior design represents our new approach to contemporary Cornish beach living. Most importantly though, all the suites have truly epic sea views and couldn’t be closer to the beach. You’ll literally be able to lie in the bath with the windows open, listen to the waves and feel the sun and wind on your face – while still being inside.”

Sustainability was also an important factor in the design.

“Getting active in the beautiful natural environment is at the heart of the Watergate Bay experience, and we’re committed to minimising the environmental impact of our design choices,” adds Ashworth.

The beach lofts design scheme includes a blend of reclaimed timber, upcycled or bespoke furniture, recycled bathroom tiles, and a carpet made from recycled plastic bottles in the corridor.

As with the rest of the hotel, electricity comes from 100% renewable suppliers, with LED lighting that switches off automatically as guests leave the room.