“We are reaching the point of no return” UKHospitality warns over lack of support for tiers 1 & 2

Commenting on yesterday’s announcement by the Prime Minister, UKH has warned of a lack of support for hospitality businesses in tiers one and two.

These venues will face severe restrictions – including the damaging 10pm curfew – without proportionate support.

UKHospitality is hosting a webinar today at 12pm for hospitality venues impacted by the new restrictions, offering support and advice for businesses.

Story continues below Advertisement

UKHospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “The impact of all of these restrictions is huge and we are quickly reaching the point of no return for many businesses.

“For those businesses in tier 3 areas, forced to close their doors again, things look bleak but the support announced last week for closed businesses will hopefully give them the breathing room they need to survive another lockdown.

“There is currently a concerning lack of support on offer for hospitality businesses in tier 2, and to a lesser extent tier 1, despite their facing restrictions that is seeing trade down by between 40% to 60%. They will have the worst of both worlds, operating under significant restrictions without the financial support on offer to tier 3 businesses. Without enhanced grant support and enhanced Government contributions to the Job Support Scheme, many are going to fall by the wayside.”

To join today’s webinar, click HERE