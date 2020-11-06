Wedding venue in the Wirral invests in Covid testing kits in hope of parliament U-turn

A wedding venue in the Wirral has taken the bold step to invest in its own Covid testing kits in a bid to prompt the government to relax restrictions on weddings.

Thornton Manor Estate hopes its ‘pioneering approach’ will save the wedding industry, with its new 15-minute Covid screening for wedding guests on arrival.

The tests are similar to those being trialled in Liverpool.

All staff and guests to the venue will be given Covid testing kits that produce results within 15 minutes. Staff would be tested on arrival and guests in their vehicles prior to entry.

Anyone who tests positive would sent home to self-isolate.

The news comes ahead of a parliament debate on November 9, where MPs will assess a petition to increase the number of guests permitted at weddings, according to venue capacity.

Thornton Manor, is a Grade-II listed building, the creation of William Lever, is set amongst 120 acres of gardens, and lakeside woodland. The venue comprises the historic manor house and three marquees.