Weddings industry to take a stand on social media in plea for support

This Saturday, businesses in the weddings industry are being encouraged to ‘take a stand on social media’ in a plea for more sufficient support for the sector that is worth more than £14bn to the UK economy each year.

On January 16, UK wedding campaign group What About Weddings, is asking anyone who works within the industry, owns a venue or hotel, as well as anyone planning a wedding, to turn their social media feeds pink in a show of solidarity for the sector.

The campaign is being led by three female entrepreneurs who each run a wedding business; Annabel Beeforth (Love My Dress), Tamryn Settle (Wild & Oak) and Jessie Westwood (Studio Sorores), are asking the government for financial support and guidance on reopening.

The UK wedding industry is worth more than £14bn to the UK economy every year, and is serviced by approximately 150,000 businesses with over 400,000 workers employed in the sector every year. “We must not lose our talent. We must not lose livelihoods. We must not forget the importance of love and commitment in society,” said the official What About Weddings statement.



The What About Weddings campaign demands a roadmap for the industry with a clear plan for recovery and protection of many thousands of livelihoods and jobs, clarity for couples, and a fiscal package to support the wedding sector who have lost almost an entire year of work already.