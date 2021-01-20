Weddings Taskforce meets with government to plead for £680m sector specific grant

The UK Weddings Taskforce has met with government to ask for vital support for the weddings sector, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prohibited from trading in a commercially viable form since the first lockdown in March, businesses in the weddings sector has missed out on specific financial support throughout the pandemic.

It’s now been revealed that the Taskforce, made up of industry professionals and sector associations, has met with government to discuss what support is desperately needed to aid the recovery of wedding businesses. It asked for:

– A sector specific support grant of £680m available to all wedding businesses.



– Access to support available to closely related sectors (such as hospitality) including the 5% VAT temporary reduction.



– Extension and adaptation of existing support programs.



– Measures to protect deposits.



– A roadmap for the gradual, safe reopening of our sector.

Following the meeting, the Minister for Small Business, Paul Scully MP, has agreed to submit the grant request to the Chancellor and work with the Taskforce on a number of measures, including a plan for re-opening.



The UK Weddings Taskforce provides formal and effective representation for all UK wedding businesses by engaging with Government, media, workers and consumers.