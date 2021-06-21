Wellbeing brand Inhabit Hotels to open second London site this autumn

New hotel brand Inhabit Hotels has announced plans to open its second property in London this autumn.

Building on the success of its first UK property, Inhabit Southwick Street, which opened in 2019, the brand will launch a new series of Georgian townhouses in Paddington close to its first site.

The new hotel will have a wellbeing ethos at its core, with ‘nourishing’ F&B spaces and sleep-evoking bedrooms.

The debut 90-bedroom Inhabit Hotel in London launched in summer 2019 across in six Georgian townhouses in Paddington.

It is owned and managed by Precis Group, a family-owned real estate development company.