Welsh government brings forward reopening date for gyms and outdoor wedding receptions

The reopening of gyms and leisure in Wales will be permitted a week earlier than planned, while wedding receptions outdoors for up to 30 people can also resume ahead of the proposed roadmap schedule.

From 3 May – instead of May 10 – gyms and leisure centres can open, while two households can bubble up to meet indoors from the same date, the first minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Wedding receptions for up to 30 people will be allowed from April 26, also able to resume a week earlier.

The Welsh government said a drop in Covid cases prompted the changes.

The date for reopening the hospitality sector remains unchanged however, with hotels, pubs, cafés and restaurants able to open outdoors from April 26.

When gyms reopen, individual and one-to-one training will be allowed once they reopen on 3 May, but exercise classes will still be banned.