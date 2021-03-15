Welsh government gives hospitality hint of reopening and pledges extra £150m for businesses

The Welsh government has outlined Wales’ first steps out lockdown, and pledged an extra £150m to support businesses not yet able to open.

The first move to easing lockdown restrictions started on Saturday, with schools and hairdressers permitted to reopen today. From next week non-essential retailers will be allowed to trade again.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will then review the latest data before confirming changes for the Easter holiday which includes the reopening of self-contained holiday accommodation for one household from March 27.

This includes hotels and serviced accommodation with no shared services and room service only; self catering cottages and apartments, holiday caravans with on board shower, WC and kitchen facilities. Holiday park restaurants and bars can provide takeaway services.

As well as this roadmap, the government announced an additional £150m to support businesses.

Businesses in the hospitality, tourism, leisure and non-essential retail sectors that pay non-domestic rates qualify for this payment.

This fund will operate as a top up to the Restrictions Business Fund. An eligible business with a rateable value of £12,000 or less receive an extra £4,000 grant payment. Firms with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £500,000 will receive £5,000. The funding, aimed at helping businesses with their costs up to 31 March, will be available to firms regardless of the number of employees.

Businesses that pay non-domestic rates and have already received a payment since the firebreak in October do not need to take action. However, businesses that have not registered with their local authority, should take action now to ensure they receive the financial support they are entitled to.

The review on 1 April will consider whether all remaining shops and close contact services can reopen on 12 March, in line with planned reopening in England but there is no indication of reopening of outdoor and indoor leisure and hospitality, although this is expected to be sequential during April and May.

