Welsh hospitality could reopen outdoors from April 26

Hotels, restaurants and pubs in Wales may be able to reopen outdoors from April 26, as part of the Welsh Government’s plans to ease lockdown measures.

The date will be confirmed at the Welsh Government review on April 22 and will only happen if the public health situation “remains favourable”.

The First Minister will outline more details on changes to lockdown rules at today’s Welsh Government press briefing.

If cases remain low, outdoor hospitality will be permitted to reopen from April 26 as well as outdoor attractions such as theme parks. Earlier on April 12, travel in and out of Wales from the rest of the UK and Common Travel Area will be allowed.

Further steps to ease lockdown measures will then be rolled out, with the Welsh Government saying that after 17 May it would ‘consider enabling indoor hospitality and the remaining visitor accommodation to reopen in advance of the spring Bank Holiday’.

Self-contained holiday accommodation was permitted to reopen at the weekend.

Wedding receptions with up to 30 people could take place outdoors from May 3, and from May 10, two households could meet indoors if the Covid alert level continues to fall.

Gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities will also be able to reopen from 10 May.

This will include individual or one-to-one training, but not exercise classes.

First Minister Mark Drakeford told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales: “You see in the pattern a continuation of the step-by-step approach we’ve taken in Wales doing the outdoor activities first because it’s safer to be outdoors.

“But for the first time in the timetable we are now able to set out the first re-openings of indoor activities as well.”