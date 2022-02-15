Proposed Welsh tourism tax labelled as “unfair” and “restrictive”

Plans to introduce a local visitor levy in Wales, otherwise known as ‘the Welsh tourism tax’, have been labelled “fundamentally unfair” and “commercially restrictive”.

This week, the Welsh government confirmed it would begin consultations on proposals for a local visitor levy later in the year.

Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, commented: “Visitor levies are a common feature in tourist destinations internationally. They are an opportunity for visitors to make an investment in local infrastructure and services, which in turn make tourism a success.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Without such a levy, local communities face an undue burden to fund local services and provisions on which tourists rely. From keeping the beaches and pavements clean, through to maintaining local parks, toilets and footpaths – the critical infrastructure that supports tourism should be supported by all those that rely on it.”

Evans also stressed that the power to raise such a levy would be down to the discretion of local authorities.

However, Dave Chapman, Executive Director for UKHospitality Cymru, described the plans as “fundamentally unfair” and “commercially restrictive”.

Chapman commented: “In the countries that impose a tourist tax of this nature, there are much lower levels of VAT on accommodation. The clear and unambiguous message from our members is that retaining the current 12.5% VAT rate for hospitality and tourism, in tandem with eliminating the inequalities of the business rates system is the key to sectoral recovery.”

Cefin Campbell, Member of the Senedd, said: “Giving local people the power to introduce a tourism levy will make a difference to communities across the country, many of which attract a significant number of tourists. It will give local people and their representatives more power and resources to invest and deliver in their areas.”

Consultations on the proposed local visitor levy are scheduled to begin in the autumn.