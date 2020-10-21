Westminster City Council publishes support guide for hospitality sector throughout winter

Westminster City Council has published an updated guide that sets out details of the range of support available to the hospitality sector over the winter months, to help safeguard jobs and livelihoods as London is now in Tier 2.

The guide, available HERE, is calling for ‘winter appropriate’ schemes to support alfresco hospitality for the next six months and details how businesses can apply for outside tables and chairs to help drive trade under the current restrictions.

The application process for heaters and umbrellas is also highlighted in the guide.

All major temporary alfresco dining scheme involving road closures will end on October 31, with fast track licences for outside tables and chairs also running out on this date.

The guide is encouraging businesses to now apply for a new application.

The council now wants to hear from local communities and businesses about potential new schemes which are winter-appropriate and supported by residents, businesses and emergency services alike.

Cllr Rachael Robathan, leader of Westminster City Council, said: “We want to help our wonderful restaurants, bars, pubs and cafés to provide a safe and enjoyable service over the winter months. Our extensive package of support will help to safeguard jobs and livelihoods within this vital sector of central London’s economy. We’d urge hospitality business owners to see what help’s available and to get in touch so we can get the support to them they need.”