Whatley Manor appoints new spa and wellness manager

Nicole Warin has been appointed spa & wellness manager at Whatley Manor.

Warin has over 25 years’ experience in the spa and beauty industry, and joins from her most recent in-house role with Kempinski Hotels.

She replaces Jessica Grant Sloyan, who has moved to join Lucknam Park as director of spa and wellness.

She also has held several roles at hotels and resorts around the world, including the Caribbean; Mauritius; and Ghana’s Gold Coast, where she assisted in the opening of the largest luxury spa in Sub Saharan Africa.

Warin was previously a lecturer at the London College of Beauty Therapy for six years.

In her new role at Whatley Manor, she will be responsible for the Aquarias Spa operations and work closely with general manager Sue Williams to ensure the spa and the brands it aligns with, retain the sustainability and environmental values of the hotel.

Speaking of her appointment, Warin states: “With improving our wellbeing comes a responsibility to look after our planet. Without our planet there is no health.”