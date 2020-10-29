Whatley Manor promotes from within for head chef role

Whatley Manor has promoted its sous chef Ricki Weston to the role of head chef, working directly under executive chef Niall Keating.

Weston has been part of the team at Whatley Manor for over two years having joined in August 2018 from his role of junior sous chef at two Michelin-star restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham, where he was for three years prior.

In his new role, he will oversee all food and beverage at the hotel, including the two Michelin-star The Dining Room, Grey’s Brasserie, room service, afternoon tea and private dining.

Weston also boasts experience at the likes of Whites Kitchen in Steyning, Wabi in Horsham and South Lodge Hotel.

Shortly after joining the team at Whatley, Weston took part in the 2019 Roux Scholarship where he was one of 18 young chefs who reached the regional finals of the competition.

Whatley Manor’s general manager Sue Williams said: “Ricki is a real asset to us – not just as a support to Niall, but in his commitment to sustainability which is at the heart of everything we do at Whatley Manor. It was the right time to recognize Ricki’s dedication and craftsmanship and promote him to his first head chef role.”