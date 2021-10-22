Whatley Manor’s Niall Keating to open new restaurant in Staffordshire

Niall Keating, executive chef at luxury country house hotel Whatley Manor, has teamed up with two local Staffordshire entrepreneurs to launch a new restaurant.

Lunar is situated at the home of Wedgwood in Barlaston and will open on November 25, marking a new partnership between The Great British Experience Company headed up by Craig Wilkinson and Ed Myhill, and Keating.

The new concept will be overseen by Keating, who will bring his distinctive cooking style, inspired by Korean, Japanese and French cuisines to the menu, while the day-to-day running of the kitchen will be headed up by chef Craig Lunn.

Keating will continue in his role at Whatley Manor and is a major shareholder of Lunar.

Lunar will also reflect the history and heritage of the Potteries, and focus on a ‘sustainable future’, something Keating passionately champions in his role at Whatley Manor.

The 120-seater restaurant’s name – Lunar – was inspired by the Lunar Society, a supper club for the Midlands enlightenment, of which Josiah Wedgwood was a founding member.

There will also be a chef’s table for up to 12 guests, The Botanist’s Room will accommodate up to 20 for private dining, while The Bubble Room will be an informal space for drinks and light snacks.

Niall Keating says: “I’m incredibly passionate about Staffordshire, its rich heritage and amazing local produce,” enthused Niall. “To have the opportunity to celebrate that whilst paying homage to the Potteries, all ten minutes from my hometown of Stoke-on-Trent, is a dream come true.”

Niall Keating has been executive chef at Whatley Manor in Wiltshire for the past five years, where The Dining Room holds two Michelin stars.

Prior to that, he quickly climbed the culinary ranks by working in renowned kitchens across the world including Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham.

Having known each other for over a decade, Niall and Craig Lunn have worked together in various kitchens, including at Whatley Manor, while Craig also has experience at Gordon Ramsay Royal Hospital Road in London and restaurants under Alain Ducasse in the Middle East.

Across the venue there are also Wedgwood casts and moulds, as well as Wedgwood tableware and Waterford Crystal glassware to be used for service.