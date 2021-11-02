Whittlebury Park sees more than £5m of corporate event enquiries in August and September

Whittlebury Park in Northamptonshire, experienced a robust growth in enquiries and bookings for corporate meetings and events in August and September this year, 95 per cent more than in May and June.

The resort, which has over 50 conference and meetings spaces, reported receiving more than £5m worth of enquiries during the late summer months.

This figure is just two per cent less than enquiries from the same period in 2019, pre-pandemic. Over 70 per cent of enquiries were from new clients.

The venue also confirmed 182 bookings for events which will take place up to 2022.

Around a quarter of these are short-lead, for events taking place within six weeks’ time, which is four times the rate of short-lead bookings taken in 2019.

Confirmed events are from a variety of different industries, including automotive, logistics, health and education, and will bring more than 10,000 delegates to the Whittlebury area for association meetings, outdoor meetings, team building, training, exhibitions, traditional conferences and corporate golf.

Marc Webster, Commercial Director, Whittlebury Park, said: “Confidence in the corporate meetings and events sector is returning. From the number of new enquiries we’ve received over the summer, it’s clear that many key industries are eager to get back to face-to-face meetings and appreciate the spaciousness and out-of-town location at Whittlebury Park.

“Although several of our bookings are short lead, we also have many large bookings for 2022 which is very encouraging, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Whittlebury Park.”