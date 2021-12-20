Wild Thyme & Honey Hotel opens in The Cotswolds

Wild Thyme & Honey Hotel, a boutique country inn set within village pub The Crown at Ampney Brook, has opened in the Cotswolds.

Wild Thyme & Honey Hotel has 24 bedrooms, which feature a colour palette of soft greys and rich creams, paired with Cotswolds stone, timber cladding and views of the countryside.

All rooms include Bramley’s bath products, king size beds, Nespresso machines and a welcome decanter of sloe gin.

The hotel’s larger suites have free-standing baths in the bedrooms and views over the bubbling brook, while there is also a VIP apartment, No. 3 London Road, which has its own living room, a private deck complete with a sauna and hot tub, and a dedicated make-up area suited to brial parties or hen dos.

There are also several dog-friendly suites found on the ground floor.

Wild Thyme & Honey is located within The Crown at Ampney Brook, a 16th century pub that has been lovingly restored.

The pub follows a rustic country aesthetic featuring comfy leather sofas and an open fire and serves a seasonally changing menu of farm-to-table dishes which use produce sourced from local suppliers.

Dishes you might find on the menu include Butts Farm sharing steaks cooked on a robata grill and hot smoked Bibury trout served on a sourdough crumpet with poached St. Ewes organic egg.

The Crown also boasts two cosy private dining rooms upstairs: The Hide, which is ideal for shoot lunches; and The Eaves, which is smaller and best suited to celebratory family dinners.

There are also three Riverside Hives, alfresco glass domes on the terrace that look over the water.

Double rooms available from £150 per night, B&B as a limited opening rate.

Wild Thyme & Honey Hotel by numbers: