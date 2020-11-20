Winners of Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards to be revealed from MONDAY

The winners of the 2020 Champions Awards will be revealed from Monday, via a very special email news alert dedicated to announcing one winner per day.

If you have been shortlisted then make sure you are signed up to receive the Boutique Hotelier daily news alert – you can do so here (scroll down right) – to find out who has been crowned the winner of the five category awards, recognising the shining stars of the past 12 months.

The winners will be revealed via a daily video presentation cementing the launch of the first virtual ceremony for the 2020 Champions Awards.

After months of anticipation and thousands of votes, the shortlisted candidates should be poised at their screens ready for the announcements starting from Monday.

From Monday, the following categories will be revealed:

Monday – Leadership in Adversity

Tuesday – Unsung Hero of the Year

Wednesday – Act of Generosity

Thursday – Innovator of the Year

Friday – Best Recovery Initiative