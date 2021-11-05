Wokingham golf club granted approval for 39-bed hotel

Planning consent has been secured for a 39-bedroom hotel and restaurant at Sand Martins Golf Club in Wokingham.

Owners of the site have also been granted permission to make significant improvements to the members’ clubhouse to include a gym, improved lounge and dining facilities.

To facilitate the new development a separate permission was approved to relocate the existing greenkeepers’ facility.

The diversification of activities will improve the club’s financial resilience and enhance the members’ experience, whilst preserving the rural character of the site.

The new venue building is designed in the style of modern inter-linking barns, set around a formal entrance courtyard.

It is positioned within an existing clearing and provides a landscaped lawn overlooking an existing pond that will be rejuvenate.

It will provide an ideal venue for weddings, small conferences, local functions and exhibitions, supported by on site accommodation.

The separate 80-cover restaurant takes the form of a single storey extension to the clubhouse and will be open to local community.

It is intended that at BREEAM Very Good rating will be achieved through the use of heat pumps, photo-voltaics and electric vehicle charging points.

Biodiversity net gain will be achieved across the golf course by enhancing grassland, scrub and wetland areas, along with additional tree planting. Importantly, measures will be put in place to encourage the reintroduction of Sand Martins.

Peter Edwards, consultant at property consultancy Carter Jonas, which secured the planning approvals, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Club and consultant team to deliver a high quality, sustainable development that not only improves the offer to its members but to provide a new amenity for the local community in an environmentally sensitive way.

“In a difficult economic environment it is hoped that this development will be seen as an exemplar by other clubs needing to diversify their offer.”