Woman dies after falling from 9th floor of The Standard in London

A woman died after falling nine floors from a balcony at The Standard in London on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the hotel in King’s Cross shortly before 5.30am on Tuesday morning and the woman, who was a hotel guest, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident closed Euston Road and police were treating the death as ‘non-suspicious’.

A spokesperson for the hotel said on Tuesday: “We can confirm a tragic incident took place this morning. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the individual involved and we are providing any information the police require as part of their ongoing investigation.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Police were called to Euston Road at 5.26am following reports that a woman had suffered injuries consistent with a fall from a height. Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A road closure was put in place on Euston Road while inquiries continue.”

The Standard opened in July 2019 and was Standard International’s first hotel outside the US and the sixth from the group.