World Cancer Day: Premier Software partners with Made for Life Organics to train spas in Cancer Touch Therapy

On World Cancer Day, 4 February, Premier Software has announced a new partnership with Made for Life Organics to help make spas more inclusive by training staff in Cancer Touch Therapy™.

Throughout 2022, any spa that uses or purchases Premier’s flagship business management solution, Core by Premier Software®, can access 25% off Made for Life’s Cancer Touch Therapy™ qualification.

The partnership helps open doors to spas that often cannot offer treatments to those diagnosed with cancer due to insurance difficulties. However, this issue is eliminated thanks to Made for Life Organic’s Cancer Touch Therapy™ course.

Story continues below Advertisement

The course is designed to educate spa staff in understanding the five main categories of cancer, how consultations can be inclusive, and what treatments can be adapted.

Encompassing six modules that test theory and practical skills, the Cancer Touch Therapy™ course takes place over 12 hours of live Zoom sessions. On-site training is also available. Upon completion, staff will receive a certification to carry out cancer-safe treatments, accredited by the Complementary Medical Association (CMA) and approved by the Standard Authority for Touch in Cancer Care (SATCC), BABTAC and CIBTAC.

“We feel incredible grateful that Premier are partnering with us to promote training that simply throws those spa doors wide to all,” says Amanda Winwood, Managing Director at Made for Life Organics.

Laura Meeson, Corporate Manager at Premier Software, confirms: “Through our partnership to offer Cancer Touch Therapy™ training to all Core clients, our aim is to make spas more accessible to those diagnosed with and recovering from cancer.” For more information on this partnership, visit: premiersoftware.uk/made-for-life/