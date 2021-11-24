World’s ‘first fully net zero hometel’ to launch in Chiswick next month

This winter, ‘Hometel’ brand room2 will unveil the world’s first fully net zero hometel in Chiswick, West London.

The company’s website defines a ‘hometel’ as ‘a space between home and a hotel’ and the Chiswick site is forecast to use 89% less energy per m2 compared to typical UK hotels.

It also claims to be the first hotel in the world to fully account for its entire carbon footprint, making it ‘whole life net zero’.

room2 Chiswick uses impressive technologies to deliver a hotel that is 89% more efficient than a standard hotel. The hotel’s eco initiatives are headed up by Sustainability Manager Chantal Beaudoin, who previously spent 15 years at McDonald’s as the former lead sustainability, delivering large scale zero waste and zero carbon strategies.

At room2, Beaudoin will oversee the elimination of single-use plastics, and the creation of custom three-in-one recycling bins for food waste and mixed packaging.

The eco-conscious hotel brand was co-founded by Robert Godwin, whose aim is to create spaces which combine the freedom and comfort of an Airbnb with the quality, safety and services of a traditional hotel.

There are plans to open 5,000 hometel units within the next nine years and room2’s parent company, Lamington Group, is also aiming to be net zero by 2030.

room2 Chiswick will open its doors on 1 December 2021.