‘Write to your local MP to lobby for further support ahead of Budget’ urges UKHospitality

UKHospitality has been lobbying the government and MPs to include further support for the sector in the upcoming Budget, and is now calling for all UK hospitality businesses to write to their local MP to shed light on the challenges faced by the industry.

Ahead of the Budget, which is expected to be delivered on March 3, UKHospitality is making it easier for sector businesses to have their say, having introduced a new template tool to aid the creation of letters that can then be sent straight to local MPs across the country.

The new tool comprises a preloaded email which outlines what the trade body is asking for from the Budget, which can be amended with any specific demands for your own business ahead of submission.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two main asks are:

An extension of the VAT cut to 5% for a further 12 months and to ensure that it applies across the broad hospitality sector to stimulate economic activity.

The implementation of a further business rates holiday for hospitality for 2021/22 to protect communities and repair businesses.

The new tool can be accessed here https://bit.ly/WritetoyourMP.