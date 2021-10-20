Wyboston Lakes launches management service to add value to venue owners’ MICE business

Wyboston Lakes Resort has launched Wyboston Venue Management to help venue owners make the most of meetings and events business opportunities.

The independently-owned owned business and leisure destination in Bedfordshire, which comprises a four-star hotel and two purpose-built venues for conferences and training events, as well as a spa, restaurants and golf course, has launched the new service for those looking to capitalise on the MICE sector and will offer a range of management contracts to suit varying businesses.

Steve Jones, managing director of Wyboston Lakes Resort explained: “Our new service is designed to suit the needs of venue owners and investors who feel they need an experienced operator to help them achieve their objectives in the MICE sector or those who have a business that needs re-focusing and revitalising, or owner directors looking to step back from the business.

“From assisting to operating on a full management contract, we can work with any organisation which shares our values and commitment to high standards and quality of service, looking after clients, delegates and staff. We are focused on long term agreements where we can add the maximum value to those we partner with.

“With our team’s expertise we are already generating considerable interest.”

Wyboston Lakes Resort is home to two specialist venues, The Woodlands Event Centre and The Willows Training Centre, providing a total of 65 conference, training and syndicate rooms and more than 400 bedrooms.

The Waterfront Hotel has bedrooms, a restaurant, the Y Spa and Golf.