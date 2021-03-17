Wyboston Lakes Resort secures event enquiries worth £1.2m in weeks after roadmap news

Wyboston Lakes Resort in Bedfordshire has secured event bookings worth £1.2m in the last week, as enquiries build following the Prime Minister’s reopening roadmap announcement.

In the three weeks since Boris Johnson’s speech, the sales team at Wyboston Lakes Resort received 96 enquiries for new events worth almost £1.8m, with 54 of these coming through in the last week alone, totaling £1.2m.

This is the highest amount that has been booked in the last 12 months, with the majority of reservations for later in 2021.

Christine Gomez, Director of Revenue at Wyboston Lakes Resort, said there has been a ‘wonderful mix’ of enquiries, including a national conference for 350 people in July, demonstrating that interest in meetings, events and training is building strong momentum.

She saidd: “We received a flood of enquiries within days of the roadmap announcement three weeks ago, including a national conference for 350-plus people in July, training events, meetings, conferences, weddings and family celebrations, and interest has only continued to rise since.

Interestingly we are also seeing an increase in organisers wanting outdoor experiences, team building or small festival events, a different social experience for their delegates to enjoy following months of lockdown. It’s really good to see.”