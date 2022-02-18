Four Seasons Park Lane appoints Yam Lok Hin as Executive Pastry Chef

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane has appointed Hong Kong native Yam Lok Hin as its Executive Pastry Chef.

Over the last 20 years, Hin has gained a wealth of experience having worked in some of the world’s best pastry kitchens, in Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury five-star hotels.

He joins from Mandarin Oriental Hotel Taipei in Taiwan where he held the position of Executive Pastry Chef for three years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prior to Mandarin Oriental Hotel Taipei, Hin was Executive Pastry Chef at the Rosewood Hotel Sand Hill in California, home to the one Michelin-starred Madera restaurant.

Other positions include working under Joel Robuchon at three Michelin-starred L’Atelier Robuchon in Hong Kong; Assistant Pastry Chef at The Peninsula Hotel’s one Michelin-starred restaurant, Sir Elly’s, in Shanghai, and Executive Pastry Chef at the Rosewood Hotel in Beijing, taking full responsibility for the management and leadership of the entire pastry and bakery kitchen.

Hin will draw on his extensive global experience and impeccable training to ensure the pastry kitchen is run to the highest standard at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane; whilst continuing to create extraordinary and intricate masterpieces, incorporating structure, textures, and variable components, with a focus on using chocolate and Fairtrade products.

Yam Lok Hin commented: “I’m thrilled to be leading the pastry team at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and I look forward to bringing my passion, knowledge, and creative flair to my new role at such a prestigious London hotel.”

Hin’s menu of seasonal and concept-based plated desserts and pastries will be served in the hotel’s Amaranto Lounge and in the fine-dining Amaranto Restaurant.

Guests will also be able to enjoy sweet treats alfresco, on The Terrace.

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane is home to 196 guest bedrooms across 11 floors, including 47 luxury suites.