Yorkshire Dales hotel unveils new look after funding boost

A hotel in the Yorkshire Dales has unveiled a new look after investing in a refurbishment during the lockdown.

The Stone House Hotel secured a £450,000 funding package from NatWest to be able to carry out the renovation, which has seen all 24 bedrooms updated and the car park expanded.

A new bar area has also been introduced.

Story continues below Advertisement

The project took place at the country house hotel near Hawes during the country’s November lockdown in 2020 and had been in the planning for the last two years.

Peter Westwood, director of The Stone House Hotel, said: “Plans for a hotel refurbishment had been in planning for more than two years but we kept pushing them back. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we had been thinking of starting the upgrade, and once the second lockdown was announced we decided to go for it.

“After speaking with NatWest and hearing their advice, we decided it was the perfect time to go ahead with the updates. We already had all the plans in place so when we were forced to close during the November lockdown, we took the opportunity.”

Peter works alongside his business partner and brother-in-law Chris Taplin who is also a Director of the hotel.

The full-service hotel has been in the same family for more than 40 years and employs 30 staff from the local area.