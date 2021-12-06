Yorkshire’s The Dower House acquired by The Inn Collection Group

The Inn Collection Group has acquired The Dower House and Spa for an undisclosed sum, its seventh site in Yorkshire.

The 38-bedroom, Grade-II listed building features a spa and swimming pool along with several bars, lounges and function areas.

The Dower House and Spa is centrally located in Knaresborough, close to its railway station which has connections to Leeds and York. The Victorian spa town of Harrogate is nearby, along with the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks.

A complex refurbishment programme is scheduled for 2022 during which a sympathetic restoration and remodelling of the building will be carried out to enhance its environment, improve accessibility and align the site with The Inn Collection Group’s quality, food-driven pubs with rooms offer.

The Inn Collection Group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “We are excited to be growing our foothold in Yorkshire with the addition of The Dower House and Spa. It is a tremendous site, steeped in character and history in a stunning destination location.

“We are delighted to be bringing Dower House and its team into The Inn Collection Group family. It’s a great time for us to be joining the community in Knaresborough as we emerge from lockdown restrictions. We’re looking forward to investing in the team and site and realising Dower House’s full potential while preserving the heritage and charm it holds.”

He added: “As an established brand in the north east and west of England, we are looking to increase our presence and customer base here in Yorkshire, with our proven offering of food-driven pubs with quality accommodation.”

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, The Inn Collection Group owns popular Whitby venue The Stables and the award-winning The King’s Head Inn at Newton-under-Roseberry. Following the purchase of Dower House, The Inn Collection Group’s estate count currently stands at 26.