YOTEL accelerates global expansion strategy with first UK franchise in Manchester

YOTEL has opened its first UK franchise property in Manchester, as the hotel group accelerates its global expansion strategy.

YOTEL currently operates 18 hotels around the world and aims to reach 50 hotels by 2025. In order to achieve this target, the group has recently expanded into offering franchises alongside hotel management agreements. YOTEL Manchester marks the third franchise agreement for the brand following the recent openings of YOTEL Porto and YOTELPAD Park City.

The Manchester site was previously operating as Qbic Manchester and the rebrand is set to be completed in Q1 2022.

Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL said: “We’re delighted to add our global brand name to our fourth hotel in the UK and where better than in the vibrant city of Manchester. Home to two of the world’s most iconic football clubs, the fastest growing tech hub in Europe and a brilliant entertainment destination – it has always been high on our list of future hotels. This deal showcases our continued sophistication and ability to work with well-established hotel owners and investors using a variety of business models.”

YOTEL Manchester follows openings in Glasgow, London and Edinburgh in the UK,

while existing sites in Amsterdam, Istanbul and Porto complete the group’s European portfolio. An outpost in Geneva is slated to open in 2022.

The brand also has YOTELAIR properties at European airports in Amsterdam, Paris, Istanbul and London. YOTELPAD, the brand’s extended stay concept launched in the US in 2020 in Park City whilst YOTELPAD Miami opens early next year.