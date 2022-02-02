YOTEL continues growth with launch of Shoreditch site

YOTEL hotel group is set to open a new site, YOTEL Shoreditch, this April.

The property, less than a three minute walk from Bethnal Green tube station, will take over the former site of the East London Hotel and marks the group’s fifth city centre hotel in the UK and its fourth franchise property.

YOTEL Shoreditch is owned by Crestline Investors Inc. and Avelios Investors and will be managed by Michels & Taylor.

Found on Cambridge Heath Road, YOTEL Shoreditch will feature 161 bedrooms across a range of room types, including double and twin, plus family and interconnecting rooms.

Savvy hotel tech will allow guests to check-in in under a minute using self-service stations at ‘Mission Control’, as well as being able to use their mobile phones as SmartKeys.

The hotel will also house its own bar, restaurant and co-working space.

Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL, commented: “Being able to secure two franchise deals in under three months is testament to the growing strength of the YOTEL brand and its increased relevance in delivering low-touch high-tech hospitality experiences.

“We’re delighted to be working with institutional partners Crestline and Avelios, which once again showcases YOTEL’s continued sophistication in working with established hotel owners and investors.”

Andrey Panna, Partner at Crestline Europe LLP, added: “We are excited to be working with YOTEL as franchisor to our hotel and are looking forward to a successful and long-term partnership.”

Guido Lang, CIO Avelios, said: “YOTEL brings the right mix of fresh and innovative design coupled with a unique guest experience to the hotel.”



The group currently has 19 hotels in operation worldwide, in locations such as San Francisco, New York, Amsterdam, Istanbul, and Singapore. The next YOTEL to open will be YOTEL and YOTELPAD Miami in spring 2022, followed by YOTEL Geneva later in the year.