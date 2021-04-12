YOUNG TRAILBLAZERS – sponsored by jdr

A member of the industry working their way up the ranks and showing real potential.

About the sponsor

Jdr, the hospitality recruitment specialist agency, is showing its support for the Young Trailblazers of the hotel industry, by coming on board to sponsor this year’s Boutique Hotelier Power List.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jdr said Young Trailblazers, the category it is sponsoring, are at the ‘cutting edge of our vibrant and diverse, boutique hotel scene’ and are constantly ‘creating innovative ideas and fresh concepts to excite and inspire the markets’.

The company’s support for the 2021 Power List marks its third consecutive year of sponsorship, having first partnered with Boutique Hotelier in 2019.

“Jdr’s objective has always been to provide expert recruitment advice to boutique hotels and small individual companies. We establish genuine and long term relationships, based on trust and integrity.

“Jdr have engaged and interacted with many Young Trailblazers over our 35 plus years in hospitality management recruitment.

“We commit to taking the time, to advise and support young entrepreneurs, particularly when they are making important personal, or business critical decisions.

“We enjoy working in the boutique hotel sector, where the industry remains buoyant, despite the current challenges, pushing boundaries and creating hotels that are driven by genuine passion and personal commitment.”

www.jdr.uk.com

Click on the links below:

Kevin and Nicola Tickle, Owners, Heft

Robert Ledward-Smith, General manager, Champneys Tring

Rachael Henley, Hotel manager, The Fife Arms

Jessica Marsh, Group marketing business partner, Ralph Trustees

Katie Sharples, Head of PR, edyn

Luke Garnsworthy, CEO, Crockers

Dani Hope, Marketing director, Lake District Hotels

Florence Alloing, General manager, Georgian House Hotel