Hungerford’s The Pheasant Inn acquired by Young’s Pubs

The Pheasant Inn, a popular pub with rooms found near the historic market town of Hungerford, has been acquired by Young’s Pubs.

Previous owner, hotelier and restaurateur Jack Greenall, acquired the property in 2016 and undertook a total renovation, working in collaboration with interior designers Flora Soames, Octavia Dickinson and Isabella Worlsey.

Greenall’s investment paid off, with the annual turnover increasing from £750k in 2016 to £2.6 million this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

With the successful sale of The Pheasant Inn under his belt, Greenall is seeking investment partners and looking for new sites to help build up a collection of pubs and hotels in London and West Sussex.

He is currently working on the re-launch of neighbourhood pub The Surprise in Chelsea, which is slated to open in May 2021.

Greenall commented: “It has been an immense privilege to work with such an incredible team at The Pheasant Inn over the last five years.

“I am very proud of what we have built and excited to see Young’s maintain and grow the ethos we have worked so hard to create.

“The loyalty and support from the locals throughout my time here will always be remembered and I look forward to welcoming them into one of our future pubs!”

Brendan Brammer, Acquisition Manager for Young’s, added: “ We are absolutely thrilled to acquire this magnificent country inn, which is in keeping with our strategy of acquiring premium pubs with bedrooms in affluent localities.

“It was a pleasure to work with Jack in getting this deal over the line and we sincerely wish him all the best with his future ventures, which we will watch with interest.”

Paul Tallentyre, executive Director at Davis Coffer Lyon’s, and Robert Foux from Wimpole Property advised on the sale.

Greenall is currently seeking investment partners for future projects.