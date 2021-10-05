TEAM OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Guestline

The winner of the Team of the Year award is Farncombe Estate.

Team spirit and morale are pivotal to the success of any hospitality business, especially during the last year with staff often required to take on extra roles and responsibilities as budgets are squeezed and consumer demand sky rockets.

This award – sponsored by Guestline and presented by Sales & Marketing Director James Cannon – recognises the commitment, time and sheer hard work that these employees have shown to their properties.

This was an incredibly close and well-fought race that, in the end, came down to first and second place being split by just two votes.

The team at Farncombe Estate team prides itself on being a ‘family’, where innovation and flair is commended and a shared passion for creating memorable guest experiences shines through.

Finalists

