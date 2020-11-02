Unsung Hero of the Year – Peter Walker, Maryculter House

Peter stepped up as owner at Maryculter House when the pandemic hit, going to great lengths to protect jobs and making sacrifices to ensure livelihoods were saved. A major part of this was introducing a range of initiatives to support the local community and encourage local business.

When the hotel reopened on August 1, the property encouraged diners to add a discretionary £1 per person to their bill that was donated to the local charitable trust, River Dee Trust. The money raised goes directly to supporting the Trust’s aims of planting 1 million trees over the next 15 years in a bid to encourage healthy salmon stocks and flourishing wildlife.

Peter also championed a new initiative that promoted the hotel’s Range Rover pick up service. Guests could book for the car to collect them from two stations at the weekends, helping to encourage people to leave the car behind and drive bar revenue.

Story continues below Advertisement

As plans for the traditional office Christmas party were derailed, Maryculter House launched a special Christmas afternoon tea offering to target those still looking to celebrate amongst colleagues. The hotel offered individually-boxed Christmas afternoon tea packages to offices and other business venues, with festive drinks available on delivery as well.