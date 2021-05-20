Business bubbles for Stratton House Hotel as new £1m spa opens

Stratton House Hotel in Cirencester has opened its new £1m spa facility, The Spa in the Garden, after securing planning consent in 2019.

The 17th century 44-bedroom hotel’s new feature overlooks the walled garden, and features four treatment rooms, a manicure and pedicure suite, steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi and relaxation areas.

The development is the latest in a string of improvements undertaken at Stratton House Hotel since its acquisition by owners Aidan and Sarah Stevens in 2016. They have now spent more than £2m on a refurbishment programme.

Eight new jobs, including a spa manager, therapists and a reception team, have been created following the completion of the 325 square metre facility – with further jobs to be added in the months ahead.

Therapy specialist Lucy Brind has been appointed by the hotel’s owners to run the new spa.

Aidan Stevens commented: “We have spent the past year getting the beautiful new spa ready and now we’re delighted to be able to welcome our guests to experience everything we have to offer.”

Stratton House was originally the home of 17th century wool merchants, the Masters family. It remained a private home until 1947 when it became a hotel.