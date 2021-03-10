New operators for Cirencester’s Corinium Hotel

The Corinium Hotel in Cirencester has new operators following the sale of the leasehold of the Grade II listed three-star hotel.

It has been purchased in a deal negotiated by Colliers on behalf of the previous leaseholders, who have decided to retire.

The 20-year lease of the Corinium Hotel was sold off a guide price of £250,000. The sale price for the leasehold is undisclosed.

The new operators of the 15-bedroom Corinium Hotel, which is believed to date back to the 17th century, are David and Julie Sherriff. They are moving to Cirencester from Pembrokeshire in Wales, where they combined farming with holiday lodge letting and a motorhome hire business.

David Sherriff said: “We’re already making plans to set up a pizza kitchen in the hotel garden ready for 12 April when the hospitality sector is allowed to serve customers outdoors.

“We hadn’t considered a lease purchase when we started looking at hospitality properties in the Cotswolds, but we realised it offered an excellent opportunity when we saw the Corinium Hotel.”

Alongside its 15 bedrooms, the hotel includes two four-poster bedrooms, plus a bar and lounge area with seating for about 30, and a restaurant with seating for 60.

Peter Brunt, director at Colliers, said: “There was huge demand which resulted in competitive bidding.”

He added: “Having sold the leasehold of the Corinium Hotel to the previous operators some 12 years ago, I’m delighted to have acted again in this latest sale of the leasehold to new operators.

“I’m sure they will enjoy taking the helm at this easily-run accommodation-led business, which generates a healthy turnover and is well-located in the thriving market town of Cirencester, often referred to as the capital of the Cotswolds.”