Michael Caines appoints new general manager for Lympstone Manor

Luxury Devon hotel and Michelin star restaurant Lympstone Manor has appointed a new general manager.

Alex McEwen steps into the role as Anca Paraschiv moves into the position of operations manager, whilst also commencing her training to become HR manager.

Lympstone Manor, part of the Michael Caines Collection, welcomes McEwen from his most recent role as GM at Thurlestone Hotel in Devon, where had had been for the last four years.

Prior to this he also worked at Rothschild Waddesdon Ltd, which includes The Five Arrows Hotel and wedding venue, The Diary in Buckinghamshire.

Chef Owner Michael Caines commented: “I’m delighted to have Alex join the team here at Lympstone Manor Hotel bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. He joins us at an important and exciting time in our development with a number of new projects planned for the future whilst we continue to develop our teams around a growing and busy business.”

General Manager Alex McEwen said: “I am thrilled to be working with Michael and the team at Lympstone Manor and am very much looking forward to continuing to deliver and excel the exceptional experiences and warm hospitality which sit as the essence of the hotel’s ethos.”

With over 25 years’ experience within the travel and hospitality industries, McEwen is a seasoned general manager. His career started as a management trainee within the Savoy Group, and on graduation he took on management roles in London properties including the Blakes Hotel and Hazlitt’s Hotel.

From here, he joined Gloucestershire’s Lower Mill Estate as operations manager before taking on the role of general manager at Wroxton House Hotel in Oxfordshire.

McEwen’s appointment comes at a pivotal point following the recent launch of the hotel’s six Shepherd Huts and the second harvest at the vineyard, whilst 2022 is set to welcome the launch of a new outdoor swimming pool and casual dining venue and bar in the adjacent pool house.

Lympstone Manor is set within 28 acres and has 21 bedrooms and suites and six woodland setting Shepherd Huts, accompanied by a fine dining restaurant, a newly created tennis court and a now established vineyard featuring 18,000 vines, which produced its first harvest in 2020.

The hotel opened in April 2017, within six months Lympstone Manor was awarded a Michelin star and became a member of Relais and Châteaux.

The Michael Caines Collection currently comprises of Lympstone Manor, The Cove in Maenporth, The Harbourside Refuge in Porthleven, as well as Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant and Café Patisserie Glacerie on the Exmouth Sideshore.